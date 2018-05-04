ESTELLINE, S.D. (AP) — The Estelline School District in eastern South Dakota is shedding its controversial Native American imagery by choosing a new team name and mascot.

The Watertown Public Opinion reports the six options to replace the “Redmen” nickname are Eagles, Express, Pioneers, Raptors, Red Hawks or Red Hornets.

Students, alumni and patrons are currently voting, and the winning name will be announced during a school ceremony on May 16.

School board officials say the name change discussion has been occurring for a couple of decades. It picked up momentum last fall when the state High School Activities Association recommended schools phase out Native American imagery.

Board member LeAnne Johnson says the district will continue to honor Estelline’s athletic history under the Redmen name, including leaving state title banners with the name.

