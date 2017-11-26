RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Officials in a western South Dakota school district are addressing their suicide-prevention policies after three students killed themselves between July and September.

The Rapid City Area School District is looking to improve training, raise awareness of warning signs, institute a culture of reporting and define a better path to recovery.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the district will continue to hold public meetings to identify a community approach to better address suicide.

District officials received 77 reports of suicide concern from the beginning of the school year through Nov. 9. Of those, 18 involved elementary school students, 14 involved middle school students and 45 involved high school students.

South Dakota’s suicide rates have risen over the last two decades.

