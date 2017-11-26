RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Officials in a western South Dakota school district are addressing their suicide-prevention policies after three students killed themselves between July and September.
The Rapid City Area School District is looking to improve training, raise awareness of warning signs, institute a culture of reporting and define a better path to recovery.
The Rapid City Journal reports that the district will continue to hold public meetings to identify a community approach to better address suicide.
District officials received 77 reports of suicide concern from the beginning of the school year through Nov. 9. Of those, 18 involved elementary school students, 14 involved middle school students and 45 involved high school students.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Instant analysis: First impressions from the Huskies' Apple Cup rout of Cougars
- Apple Cup GameCenter: Live updates, highlights from the 110th meeting between UW and WSU
- Naked, drunken man drives into tree while having sex near Tacoma, police say
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
South Dakota’s suicide rates have risen over the last two decades.
___
Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com