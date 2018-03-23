LAKE PRESTON, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota sailor who died in the Pearl Harbor attack will be buried in his hometown next week.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says the remains of Navy Water Tender 2nd Class Porter Rich of Lake Preston are being returned to his family for burial with full military honors March 31.

The 27-year-old Rich was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Rich.

Rich’s remains had been buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. Scientists used DNA analysis to help identify his remains, which were accounted for last August.