SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Attorney General Marty Jackley and his supporters on Thursday denounced negative advertising from Rep. Kristi Noem in the high-profile Republican governor primary, but Noem’s campaign says “facts are facts.”

After a press conference surrounded by supporters, Jackley said South Dakota residents want a positive campaign. The competitive primary has soured near the end, with both candidates airing negative ads in the final days before the June 5 election.

New ads from Noem criticize Jackley for his handling of a case involving a former state agent who received a $1.5 million state settlement after she won a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit. Noem campaign manager Justin Brasell said in a statement that “facts are facts. They aren’t positive or negative.”

But Jackley campaign treasurer Russell Janklow called the ads “shameful.” Jackley has released a spot criticizing Noem’s “deceptive attack ads,” saying she broke her congressional campaign promises to balance the budget, reduce debt and repeal former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

An Argus Leader and KELO-TV poll released Tuesday suggests it’s a close race, with Noem and Jackley running about even among likely GOP primary voters. The candidates were set to debate Thursday evening at an event sponsored by the Argus Leader, KSFY-TV and the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Republican primary winner will face Democrat Billie Sutton, a state senator and former professional rodeo cowboy, in the November general election.