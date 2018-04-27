RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota state Rep. Sean McPherson has died after fighting cancer for more than a year.

Dwight Edstrom, funeral director at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home, said the Rapid City legislator died Thursday. McPherson was 47.

The Rapid City Journal reports McPherson’s struggle with cancer started in February 2017.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard says McPherson was a good legislator, but “more importantly he was a good man.” Attorney General Marty Jackley tweeted that McPherson’s legacy “will not fade.”

McPherson was a Republican elected in 2016 to serve District 32, which includes Pennington County. He was a former Navy submariner, teacher and the pastor of a Nazarene church.

Daugaard says McPherson and his wife joined the governor and first lady Linda Daugaard last fall to christen the USS South Dakota submarine in Connecticut.

