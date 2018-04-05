RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Some ranchers in western South Dakota say data that determines their eligibility for federal drought aid is inaccurate.
The Rapid City Journal reports that local ranchers raised the issue with Republican U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota during a Wednesday discussion over a federal farm bill draft.
Rancher Linda Gilbert says her insurance benefits during a drought year depend partly on conditions more than 50 miles away at weather stations operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. She says the federal Pasture, Rangeland, Forage insurance program doesn’t accept data from weather stations closer to her.
Thune says the situation is an example of federal bureaucracies operating “multiple, duplicative and redundant systems.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Facebook hackers likely hit most users
- YouTube shooter was angry at company, visited gun range before shooting, police say
- Mueller: Trump is not criminal target of probe
He says he’ll find a more comprehensive approach.
___
Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com