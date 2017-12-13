PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s only facility that processes pulse crops won’t be required to pay rent for an undetermined amount of time as it faces financial challenges a year after opening.

The South Dakota Pulse Processors plant in Harrold. The Pierre Capital Journal reports the facility has received forbearance from the Pierre Economic Development Corporation on its $14,000 monthly lease payment. The plant also laid off one of its seven workers.

Investors supported the plant as a way to offer South Dakota farmers a local processing facility for high-protein field peas, lentils and other pulse crops. Before the plant was built, local farmers had to haul the crops to plants in North Dakota and Nebraska.

PEDCO official Jim Protexter says the plant is up against veterans in the industry. But he’s optimistic about its future.

