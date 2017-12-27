SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota state prison inmate serving a 160-year sentence for manslaughter has died.

The Department of Corrections says Larry Black Bear died at a Sioux Falls hospital on Sunday. He was 46. An autopsy was planned.

Black Bear was serving time for a 1993 conviction of first-degree manslaughter in Meade County. The Rapid City Journal reports he confessed to taking part in the killing of 30-year-old John Mousseaux, who was beaten to death with a tire iron and a hammer on a rural road, according to court documents.