Share story

By
The Associated Press

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota wildlife officials are seeking public comments on a review of the state’s endangered and threatened species.

The state Game, Fish and Parks has included 22 species for comment. The review includes the status of some species and criteria for downlisting them from endangered to threatened or removing them from the state list.

Comments are being accepted through Dec. 8.

The status reviews are available on the agency’s website.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
The Associated Press