MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — A former South Dakota police officer says he feared for his life during a struggle that resulted in the shooting death of a man about three years ago.

Former Mitchell officer Russell Stevenson shot and killed 37-year-old Curtis Meyer in 2015 during an armed confrontation after Stevenson responded to a noise complaint.

The Daily Republic reports that court documents filed Tuesday show Stevenson says he didn’t know his body-worn camera wasn’t recording when he confronted Meyer. Stevenson states in his affidavit that he believed Meyer was going to shoot him if he didn’t secure Meyer’s gun. He says Meyer gave no indication that he would release his weapon.

Meyer’s mother filed a federal lawsuit against the city, Stevenson and the chief of public safety last year. The case is ongoing.

