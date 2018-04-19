RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — This year’s mountain lion harvest in South Dakota was about the same as last season, despite more purchased licenses and more snow that can help hunters track the animals.

The Rapid City Journal reports hunters killed 31 lions in the Blacks Hills, 19 of them female. Last season, 30 lions were killed, 16 of them female.

John Kanta with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks says snowfall isn’t the only factor in hunter success. And he says just because more licenses were purchased doesn’t mean they were used — colder weather can keep some hunters inside.

The harvest numbers the past two years are down from 41, 43, 53 and 56 in preceding years. Kanta says the downward trend fits with the lion population, which is stable to slightly decreasing.

