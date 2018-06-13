SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota judge has declared a Sioux Falls man not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2016 beating death of his friend.

The Argus Leader reports that Mark Lovejoy fought with Rodney Iron Hawk after a night of drinking in January 2016, attacking Iron Hawk in a motel parking lot and repeatedly punching him in the head.

Minnehaha County Coroner Kenneth Snell says the beating injuries that killed Iron Hawk resembled those from a major fall or a car accident. Judge Lawrence Long says Lovejoy has a history of mental illness and says two psychiatrists agreed Lovejoy wasn’t sane.

Long found Lovejoy not guilty of second-degree murder due to insanity. Lovejoy will be committed to the Human Services Center in Yankton.

