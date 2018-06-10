FOREST CITY, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a South Dakota man has died in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 22 in Meeker County.
According to the patrol, 57-year-old Leslie Lemke of Watertown, South Dakota, was traveling south on the highway when his Harley-Davidson went off the road and hit a driveway approach.
Lemke was thrown from the motorcycle. The patrol says he was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital, where he died.
