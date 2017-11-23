PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota state representative and his brother-in-law have drowned in an accident at the Cook Islands in the South Pacific, the governor’s office said Thursday.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s office said in a statement that state Rep. Craig Tieszen, 68, and his brother-in-law, Brent Moline, 61, died Wednesday.

Daugaard’s office said Tieszen, a Republican from Rapid City, was attending a family wedding. The Cook Islands Police Service didn’t immediately return an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Tieszen, who served as chairman of the House Retirement Laws Committee, was in his first term representing District 34 in the House. He had previously served in the Senate from 2009 through 2016.

Tieszen spent 32 years in law enforcement before retiring as police chief of Rapid City in western South Dakota. A telephone message the AP left at Tieszen’s home wasn’t immediately returned.

“Craig Tieszen was a good man and a dedicated public servant, and his loss is very sad,” Daugaard said in the statement. “Craig Tieszen spent his life serving the public. He was a thoughtful and conscientious legislator, and a leader on criminal justice issues.”

The governor said he will order flags to fly at half-staff statewide to honor Tieszen on the day of his funeral, which hasn’t yet been scheduled.