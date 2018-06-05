SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota lawmaker has apologized for saying businesses should be able to turn away customers based on race.
State Rep. Michael Clark, a Republican from Hartford, made his comment in a Facebook post on Monday. It came after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to make a cake for a same-sex couple’s wedding.
The Argus Leader reported Clark wrote the baker “should have the opportunity to run his business the way he wants” and “if he wants to turn away people of color, then that (is) his choice.”
Clark removed the post after several commenters questioned it. He took down the post on Tuesday, saying he “jumped in on it a little bit too fast.”
He later issued an apology.
Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com