ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — Some South Dakota property owners who have been overtaxed recently are suing a northern county to claim a larger refund than offered by commissioners.

Aberdeen American News reports that a group of agriculture landowners filed a lawsuit against Brown County seeking refunds for the 18 percent they were overtaxed for their 2017 property taxes.

The move comes after hundreds of landowners paid property taxes in protest when the state Revenue Department determined earlier this year the county was overvaluing land. Commissioners offered an average refund of about $1.35 per acre.

Property owner Jim Hundstad says county commissioners gave a property tax refund of 4 percent. He says the farmers are requesting a roughly $4 per acre refund amount.

Hundstad hopes the county sees their request as reasonable.

Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com