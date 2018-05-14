STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Developers are assuring residents that a proposed gun range in western South Dakota is safe amid concerns over noise and the facility’s field of fire.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports that Sturgis Guns consultants addressed unease about the range’s new facility at a Meade County Commission meeting last week.

The gun range announced last month plans to move to a new Sturgis location and build an indoor and outdoor facility. But many residents contacted county commissioners about the range’s safety and impact on property values.

Owner Tammy Bohn says she hired experts to address the sound and safety concerns.

Stephen Powell of Patriot Outdoor of Clovis, New Mexico, says consultants plan to use the terrain’s hills and earthen side berms to narrow the line of fire and contain gunshots.

Information from: Black Hills Pioneer, http://www.bhpioneer.com