RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Three Republican U.S. senators say keeping their party in the majority in Congress will protect tax cuts and ensure a conservative judiciary.
Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Thune of South Dakota was in Mississippi on Tuesday raising money for Republicans.
He also attended a business conference with Mississippi’s two Republican U.S. senators, Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith.
Wicker has held one of Mississippi’s Senate seats for just over a decade, and is seeking another six-year term.
Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Hyde-Smith to temporarily succeed longtime Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who resigned April 1 because of health concerns.
Hyde-Smith is one of five candidates in a November special election, and the winner will serve the final two years of the term Cochran started.
Thune holds the Senate’s third-highest Republican leadership post.