PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — New estimates show that North Dakota and South Dakota’s populations are moving in opposite directions.

U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday show South Dakota grew by nearly 1 percent between July 2016 and July 2017, to 869,666 people, the Capital Journal reported .

Meanwhile, North Dakota shrunk by 155 residents, to 755,393 people. It was one of only eight states to lose population.

North Dakota has still grown by more than 12 percent since 2010, while South Dakota has grown about 7 percent in that time period. North Dakota’s growth is second-highest of any state, slightly behind Texas.

The bureau’s analysis found that about 60 percent of South Dakota’s additional residents from 2016 to 2017 were the result of a natural increase due to a greater number of births than deaths. The remaining percentage is attributed to net migration with individuals moving into the state rather than leaving.

According to the bureau, the estimation methodology includes several adjustments, including that data derived from the National Center for Health Statistics generally has a two-year lag.

“There’s no associated margin of error because our estimates are not survey-based,” the bureau’s media relations office noted. “We use administrative records, such as birth and death certificates along with IRS data and Medicare enrollment, to create the yearly estimates.”

