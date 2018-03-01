BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota State University’s football coach is apologizing to his family and athletics officials and staff for his drunken driving arrest.

The Brookings Register reports longtime coach John Stiegelmeier admitted Wednesday to driving under the influence Jan. 27. Stiegelmeier says he didn’t think about how much he had to drink before he went out to get some food that night.

Stiegelmeier says his poor decision to drive intoxicated reflects on him and not the football team or staff.

Stiegelmeier is the winningest football coach in South Dakota State University history, leading the Jackrabbits to a 148-97 record in 21 seasons.

Athletic Director Justin Sell said in a statement that the arrest is out of character for Stiegelmeier and doesn’t reflect on values of the football program.

Information from: Brookings Register, http://www.brookingsregister.com/