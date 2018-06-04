SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — Firefighters from the Piedmont, Battle Creek and Spearfish departments are helping crews battle wildfires in the western United States.

More than a dozen fires are burning in five states, with the largest in southern California and New Mexico. KELO-TV says there’s no word on where the South Dakota crews will be stationed, but the Ute Park Fire in northern New Mexico is currently a main focus of resources.

By Sunday that fire had doubled in size to about 47 square miles. The cause of the fire was unknown and there was no containment.

The fire has destroyed 12 to 14 outbuildings at nearby Philmont Scout Ranch.

