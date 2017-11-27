SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A family in southeastern South Dakota says someone stole an urn containing the cremated remains of a relative, and they’re asking for its return, without fear of reprisal.

KELO-TV reports the urn contains the ashes of Alice Durham. It disappeared from the home of her family in Sioux Falls some time between Thanksgiving day and Friday night.

Durham’s daughter, Pamela Brewer, says the family has filed a policy report but won’t press charges if the ashes are returned.

Brewer says the urn is gold with a mother of pearl wrapped around the body. She says she doesn’t understand why someone would take the urn from her home when there were valuable items like a television and Apple Watch in sight.

Brewer is asking anyone with information to contact law enforcement.

Information from: KELO-TV, http://www.keloland.com