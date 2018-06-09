STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man says his family injured in a house fire last month should make a full recovery.

Bill McKee tells The Black Hills Pioneer that doctors have predicted his son, Jason McKee, daughter, Mandy McKee, and grandson, Ethan Baker, will fully heal with time. The three family members suffered smoke inhalation injuries in the May 12 fire that destroyed McKee’s home in Sturgis. It’s unclear what caused the fire.

Everyone was able to evacuate from the burning house early that morning except for Jason McKee, who was still stuck inside. Sturgis police arrived on scene before the fire department and rescued Jason McKee.

The McKees are living in a motel while the insurance company settles plans for their former home’s future.

___

Information from: Black Hills Pioneer, http://www.bhpioneer.com