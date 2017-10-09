SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A federal judge has cleared the way for a trial against two South Dakota corrections officials accused of deliberate indifference to an inmate’s medical needs and retaliation.

The Argus Leader reports that James Elmer Shaw is suing Associate Warden Troy Ponto and Unit Manager Al Madsen, alleging cruel and unusual punishment.

Shaw alleges he spent days in disciplinary segregation after a 2015 knee surgery for requesting a handicap cell. He says he was then investigated for allegedly stealing his medical records after announcing plans to sue.

A judge ruled on Sept. 29 that a jury should decide if those actions amounted to retaliation for Shaw taking his complaints to court. The Corrections Department hasn’t responded to the order.

Shaw is in prison for attempted murder and aggravated assault.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com