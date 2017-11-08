SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Corrections Department is ending a snow shoveling program that serves the elderly and disabled after 16 years, leaving some communities uncertain as winter nears.

The Argus Leader reports that the department made the announcement Tuesday, just one day after the first snowfall in Sioux Falls.

Department Secretary Denny Kaemingk says the cost to supervise the minimum-security inmates performing the community service in Sioux Falls, Yankton, Pierre and Rapid City has grown too high.

Inmates would respond to shoveling calls outside regular business hours. It would often require the department to pull in correctional officers to supervise on their off-duty hours or pay them overtime.

A department spokesman says between 350 and 400 addresses are on the list of properties statewide that need assistance clearing driveways and sidewalks.

