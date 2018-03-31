DEADWOOD , S.D. (AP) — A western South Dakota city has budgeted $200,000 over the next two years for Whitewood Creek clean-up efforts.

The Deadwood project includes landscaping, garbage removal and erosion control work, the Black Hills Pioneer reported.

The creek is an asset to the community, said Bob Nelson, Jr., the city’s planning and zoning administrator.

“I think it’s something that has been neglected for decades and it’s time to bring it forward to people that it’s an asset we have, here, and it needs to be taken care of,” he said.

There are six planned rehabilitation phases, Nelson said.

City commissioners approved a more than $26,000 contract with Aspen Ridge Lawn and Landscaping for the second phase of restoration efforts. They also approved a proposal for design services with Tallgrass Landscape AR for about $21,000 for the third phase.

Tallgrass officials said they’ll review existing conditions, design bank stabilization and erosion control, clean up dead plants and install new vegetation.

“There are pipes sticking out of the hillside,” Nelson said. “We need to solve an erosion problem in this area. So, engineering for flood plain and storm water discharge. The work won’t actually happen until 2019.”

The schedule for clean-up efforts revolves around when the creek is low enough for work to take

