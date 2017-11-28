BOX ELDER, S.D. (AP) — A church in western South Dakota is hosting security training following the mass shooting at a Texas church earlier this month.

The Rapid City Journal reports the training will be held this week at the Outreach Community Church in Box Elder. Participants will learn to identify suspicious individuals, train security teams and secure a facility.

Organizers say seminar participants will discuss whether individuals with concealed-weapons licenses should be designated to attend church services while armed.

Local police are helping organize the event, which will be led by a pastor with a black belt in karate. Police say interest in such training spiked after the shooting at a small church in Texas killed 25 people, including a pregnant woman.

About 60 people have signed up, including people from North Dakota.

