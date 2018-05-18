SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A federal agency has reached a settlement with the owners of a South Dakota casino for refusing to hire an applicant taking prescribed medication.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced the settlement Friday with M.G. Oil Company, owner of Happy Jack’s Casino in Sioux Falls.
The EEOC says M.G. Oil agreed to pay $45,000 to settle a disability discrimination lawsuit filed by the agency in 2016.
According to the lawsuit, M.G. Oil withdrew an employment offer to a casino cashier applicant after she tested positive for a pain reliever for chronic pain.
The lawsuit also alleged the company maintained an unlawful policy requiring all employees to report prescription and nonprescription medication they are taking.
A representative of M.G. Oil did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.