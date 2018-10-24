SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota board has granted compassionate parole to a man sentenced to nearly 60 years in prison for molesting boys while working as a counselor at a former state juvenile correctional center.

The state Board of Pardons and Paroles granted 72-year-old Darwin Heuer the parole last week. Heuer was the first offender to have a hearing under a new “compassionate parole” system for seriously ill and elderly inmates.

The Rapid City Journal reports the board said because of Heuer’s prognosis, he can be dealt with in a more “cost effective manner” if he is released and monitored under the new program.

Corrections officials couldn’t reveal details of his medical condition, except to say he had a serious illness and needs extensive medical care.

Heuer was sentenced in 1999.