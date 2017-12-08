PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota attorney general is warning people about the so-called grandparents scam that has resurfaced throughout the state.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says his office has received eight reports in two days. He says three people have given away cash ranging from $17,000 to $145,000.

The scam begins with a telephone call from someone claiming to be a grandchild or another family member who requests money for a critical situation such as legal proceedings, theft of their personal belongings or medical conditions.

Jackley says the scammers are making a “relentless number of calls” and use threats to quickly swindle cash from seniors.