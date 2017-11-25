RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — New public art in western South Dakota city is being celebrated as a counter to Native American stereotypes.
The Rapid City Journal reports that bronze busts in the First Nations Sculpture Garden in Rapid City depict four members of Sioux tribes: Charles Eastman, Nicholas Black Elk, Oscar Howe and Vine Deloria Jr.
Park officials say the honored men break away from the stereotype of Native Americans as one-dimensional warriors.
Local author Elizabeth Cook-Lynn championed the project, which was initially met with resistance from several city officials. Cook-Lynn says it took around $240,000 in raised funding to finance the garden and the sculptures.
She says the busts are symbols of a people rooted in the land with a proud past, present and future.
Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com