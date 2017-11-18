YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — A large addition to the South Dakota site of the 2018 World Archery Indoor championships is on schedule for a southeastern city to host the event.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports the National Field Archery Association’s is finishing the construction of a 24,000-square-foot (2229.65-sq. meter) addition to its facility in Yankton. Officials hope to complete construction in early 2018.

Next year’s World Archery Indoor championships will be held at the renovated facility Feb. 12-20.

Association president Bruce Cull says most of the intensive work is finished. He says the insulation, lobby, concession area, kitchen and restrooms are all that remain.

The new space can be transformed for other functions beyond archery. Cull says the new addition can also be used for tennis and hosting air rifle events.

___

