RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks commissioners are considering a proposal to decrease elk hunting licenses in the Black Hills.

The proposal would lower the number of licenses available for both any elk and antlerless elk for all of the Black Hills over the next two years. The agency would decrease licenses to 425 any elk and 700 anterless elk, from the 443 any elk and 1,150 anterless elk licenses available last year.

Agency official John Kanta tells the Rapid City Journal that they’re looking to stabilize and maintain the elk population at around 7,000. He says they estimate there’s about 6,900 elk for the 2018 winter. With the current license allocation, Kanta projects that the population would decline closer to 6,000 elk.

The department will vote on the proposal April 5.

