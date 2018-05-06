BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (AP) — Biologists with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks agency are beginning a four-year study of walleye in three western lakes.

Fisheries biologists plan to tag about 500 fish in Angostura, Belle Fourche and Shadehill reservoirs each year, the Black Hills Pioneer reported . The study intends to determine the population age, size, mortality and exploitation of walleye in the area.

The biologists already had tagged 300 fish in Belle Fourche by April 25. They’re heading to the Shadehill reservoir next.

Biologists place net traps in bays and retrieve spawning walleye from the traps daily. The walleye are then measured, evaluated and fitted with a lip or jaw tag.

About 5 percent of the fish in the study will be marked with a $100 reward tag. Anglers will need to remove the tag and turn it into the department to claim the reward.

“This will give us an even better look at population size and angler harvest as well as get a good age structure,” said Gene Galinat, a fisheries biologist with the state agency.

Anglers that catch tagged walleye are asked to report them online or call the state agency.

___

Information from: Black Hills Pioneer, http://www.bhpioneer.com