COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say a project started two years ago to widen a highway is close to being completed, while another that began within a month of it will be done in 2020.

The State of Columbia reported Sunday that the projects widening interstates 20 and 77 began in 2016. Officials say the completion date for the I-20 one has been moved from 2019 to 2020.

Allen Thompson with SCDOT says the 11-mile (18-kilometer), $99 million, Lexington County project was set behind when a construction method had to be changed.

Officials say other than hurricanes Matthew and Irma, the 7-mile (11-kilometer), $88 million, I-77 project has had no major delays.

The projects are among are four undertaken in recent years to accommodate increasing suburban traffic in a growing greater Columbia.

