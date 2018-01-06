CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Aviation officials say that runways remain closed South Carolina’s busiest airport days after a snowstorm blew into the state.

Charleston International Airport issued a statement Saturday morning that the runways remain closed because of snow and ice. Officials say they’re unable to predict when conditions will be safe for aircraft to take off and land.

The storm that blew in Wednesday dumped 5.3 inches (13.5 centimeters) of snow on the airport, its third-highest snow total since 1938. The airport is the busiest in South Carolina by passenger boarding statistics.

Large airports serving Greenville, Myrtle Beach and Columbia are open. But Charleston airport CEO Paul Campbell has said that his airport doesn’t have much equipment for removing snow and ice because the coastal area normally sees so little frozen precipitation.