COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina zoo has a new baby giraffe.

Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia says the giraffe’s mother, Ginger, gave birth to a healthy female calf Tuesday. The baby has not been named yet.

The baby weighed 93 pounds (42 kilograms) and stood 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 meters) tall at birth. She was standing for the first time just an hour after her birth.