GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a pedestrian sat down on a state roadway and was struck and killed by a vehicle.
Authorities told The Greenville News that the woman was hit around 6:25 a.m. Saturday in Greenville County. That was before sunrise and as light rain fell.
Cpl. Bill Rhyne with the state Highway Patrol said the driver was not injured.
Jeff Fowler, a deputy coroner with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the victim had been interfering with traffic and causing vehicles to move around her at times, causing a disturbance before she sat down on the roadway.
___
Information from: The Greenville News, http://www.greenvillenews.com