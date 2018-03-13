GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a South Carolina woman charged with DUI in a crash that killed one person and seriously injured another has been sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years of probation.

Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette tells The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg in a statement that 32-year-old Lauren C. Smith pleaded guilty Monday to felony DUI with death and felony DUI with great bodily injury. Circuit Judge Keith Kelly issued a 25-year sentence for the Lyman woman suspended to 15 in prison and five of probation.

Barnette says 59-year-old Viola Lynn Jackson died after the January 2017 crash. A 10-year-old passenger in Jackson’s car who suffered serious injuries was treated at a hospital.

The circuit represents the state in criminal cases filed by law enforcement in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties.

___

Information from: Herald-Journal, http://www.goupstate.com/