SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman has been arrested after officers found methamphetamine in her bra at a county jail.
The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reported 38-year-old Allison Nicole Bridgeman of Landrum was charged Monday with possession of meth and contraband when the drug was found at the Spartanburg County jail.
A police report says Bridgeman was in a vehicle with an incorrect license plate and stopped by sheriff’s deputies. She handed the deputy a small container of meth at the time.
She was taken to the county jail where a search revealed another bag of meth in her bra.
It was not known if Bridgeman has an attorney yet.
___
Information from: Herald-Journal, http://www.goupstate.com/