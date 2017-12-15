COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The only leader of an agency that oversees South Carolina utilities is retiring.

Office of Regulatory Staff Executive Director Dukes Scott said his last day will be Jan. 15.

Scott was on the Public Service Commission and was the agency’s lawyer before being hired to lead the brand new Office of Regulatory Staff in 2004.

Scott said in an email to The Associated Press it was just time to leave and “Monday mornings were no longer looked forward to.”

House Speaker Jay Lucas had called for Dukes’ firing over the failure of a $9 billion project to build two nuclear reactors.

But others said Dukes had a tough task. The Office of Regulatory Staff was created to balance the public interest with the financial integrity of public utilities.