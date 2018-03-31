GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Residents at a South Carolina apartment complex that caught on fire were helped to safety by a state trooper.

The Greenville News reports that the fire was early Saturday morning at the complex in the Berea community in Greenville County. The blaze displaced eight people but no injuries were reported.

Berea Fire Department spokesman Ryan Johnson said a trooper saw smoke from a distance and drove to the scene while alerting firefighters. The trooper helped residents escape.

Johnson said firefighters put out the blaze within 15 minutes. One apartment was completely destroyed while others had smoke and water damage.

Johnson said the fire is under investigation but doesn’t appear suspicious.