MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina town wants changes in the proposed Medal of Honor Museum at the Patriot’s Point Naval and Maritime Museum.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported the Mount Pleasant Town Council Planning Committee voted Monday to give designers 60 days to change the plans.

The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation spent $3.5 million on a concept far taller than anything the town has approved.

The committee hopes the foundation will withdraw the plan for the $100 million project and submit a more appropriate version.

The proposed museum would be 140 feet (43 meters) tall. The site near the aircraft carrier Yorktown is zoned for no more than 50 feet (15 meters) in height.

Foundation CEO Joe Daniels told the committee he’s committed to working with the town on an acceptable plan.

