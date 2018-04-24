EASLEY, S.C. (AP) — One of South Carolinas oldest textile companies says it will close a plant later this year, eliminating 175 jobs.
Alice Manufacturing Co. told media outlets Monday that it will begin closing its Ellison Plant in Easley on June 30.
The 95-year-old family-owned company in Pickens County said the plant made apparel and yarn for home furnishings.
The plant opened in 1968.
The company says imported textile products prompted the decision.
CEO E. Smyth McKissick III said the company is working to help employees make as smooth a transition as possible. State officials will help the laid off workers find other jobs.