ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A teen charged with shooting at a group of South Carolina elementary school students outside for recess, killing one of them, is set to appear in court.
Prosecutors would not say why 16-year-old Jesse Osborne will appear Wednesday afternoon at the Anderson County courthouse.
Authorities say Osborne had just turned 14 when he shot and killed his father in their home on Sept. 28, 2016, then drove his dad’s pickup truck 3 miles (5 kilometers) to Townville Elementary School.
Investigators say Osborne crashed he truck into a playground fence and fired several shots. Authorities say 6-year-old Jacob Hall was shot in the leg and bled to death.
Osborne is charged with two counts of murder.
Since he is being tried as an adult, he could face 30 years to life in prison if convicted.