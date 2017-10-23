CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — A second person has been arrested in South Carolina in the shooting death of a Florida man earlier this month.
Local media outlets reported that a 17-year-old male has been arrested and is being held in the Horry County jail in Conway.
The teen is charged with murder in the Oct. 10 shooting death of 41-year-old Jason Sprott of Jacksonville, Florida.
Thirty-nine-year-old Anthony Bellamy of Longs was arrested Oct. 16 and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a crime.
Horry County police responded to a 911 call hang-up and found Sprott in an SUV. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officers said the SUV had a bullet hole in the passenger side window.