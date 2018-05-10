COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Teachers and state employees in South Carolina plan to rally at the Statehouse next week to push for more pay.

The State newspaper reported that the South Carolina Education Association and the South Carolina State Employees Association are urging members to meet in Columbia on May 19.

Employees association president Carlton Washington says he hopes the rally will start the process to address the problems the state has both in education and with state employees.

Supporters say the biggest problem is low pay.

Officials say about 10 percent of the state’s teachers quit their jobs in the last year. A teacher shortage could get worse this summer when other teachers retire this summer.

The state administration department says 75 percent of all state workers early less than $41,000 per year.

