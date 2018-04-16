BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — A school teacher in South Carolina has been arrested and charged with assaulting two students at her home last week.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday that 28-year-old Brittney Whetzel was arrested at her home on Lady’s island.
The English teacher at Battery Creek High School is charged with sexual battery with two students and providing alcohol to three minors at her home.
Whetzel is being held in the Beaufort County jail. There is no record of an attorney for her yet.
No other details were immediately available.