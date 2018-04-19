COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court is considering whether to force the operator of a low-level nuclear waste landfill to reduce the possibility of leaking radioactive material.
The State newspaper reported the justices heard arguments Wednesday in a dispute between the Sierra Club and Chem-Nuclear, which operates the Barnwell County landfill.
A Sierra Club lawyer told the court the 47-year-old state-owned dump has not been run properly. They want Chem-Nuclear to use better disposal practices to prevent rain from falling into the open pits where waste is buried. The Sierra Club also complains the Department of Health and Environmental Control has done nothing to force the company to follow the law.
Chem-Nuclear attorney Mary Shahid says the company has taken sufficient action to protect the landfill and complies with the law.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Arizona Senate moves to change rules for replacing John McCain
- All teachers transferred, fired from troubled elementary
- Man with 3 faces: Frenchman gets 2nd face transplant
- Child was growling at preschool — so naturopath says she gave him rabid-dog saliva
___
Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com