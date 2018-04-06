SALUDA, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy has been killed in a wreck as he took his police dog to help search for a suspect in South Carolina.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy who handles one of its dogs was headed to Edgefield County to help find a suspect late Thursday who had been chased and ran into some woods.

The coroner’s office said the victim was 30-year-old Cpl. Dale Hallman.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says Hallman ran off the right side of the road and overcorrected before the car ran off the left side of the road and overturned.

The Highway Patrol said Hallman was not wearing a seat belt. He was taken to a Greenwood hospital where he died.

The dog did not appear to suffer serious injuries.